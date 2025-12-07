Adrien Brody makes bombshell claims about his filming process

Adrien Brody gave rare insight into his preparation for a scene

Adrien Brody opened up about the intense preparation he does for his roles at Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during an In Conversation event at the festival, the Pianist star revealed Friday the sacrifices he makes when preparing for emotionally demanding roles.

He admitted his dedication often leaves little room for rest or a personal life.

The Oscar-winning actor described how he sometimes avoids eating and isolates himself to stay focused.

“When I have any heavy day or any emotional work, I'm often alone.” Brody explained.

“I sometimes won't eat much so I don't get tired because your body has to then digest. Again, I've been doing this my entire adult life.”

The Peaky Blinders alum shared that his approach is about ‘self-preservation’, giving himself the emotional space to deliver when the cameras roll.

He recalled filming The Brutalist under extreme conditions, with the entire movie shot in just 23 days.

Long hours and minimal turnaround time left the cast and crew exhausted, but Brody emphasized the importance of supporting one another through the process.

Despite his affection for colleagues, Brody confessed he avoids socializing during production.

“…I have no personal life, as much as I love the people I work with, I don't hang out with my fellow actors and crew.”