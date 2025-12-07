Holly Hagan haunted by 'regret' as she details sister Darci's tragic death

Holly Hagan has opened up about the heartbreaking death of her younger sister has left her carrying an unbearable sense of guilt.

Speaking exclusively to the DailyMail, the former Geordie Shore star, 33, said losing Darci Rose Gibson shattered her, especially knowing that her sister would never get the chance to experience the life Holly has built.

Holly, a mum-of-one who is expecting her second child with her footballer husband Jacob Blyth, 33, has enjoyed a successful career-but Darci, who died from an accidental drug overdose, was only at the very beginning of her journey and never had the opportunity to realise her potential.

Holly shared that one of the few major milestones her sister reached was attending her school prom-a memory that now amplifies her grief. She admits she feels guilty that Darci only witnessed a handful of her life's biggest moments, including her 2022 wedding and the birth of her first child, Alpha Jax.

She also expressed deep regret over not having a closer relationship with Darci. Holly had hoped their bond would strengthen as her sister grew older, but those hopes were tragically cut short.

What haunts her most, she says, is the guilt of not warning 19-year-old Darci about the dangers of drugs on the night she went to Manchester's Warehouse Project last October where she fatally overdosed on crystal NDMA.

Holly said: 'The grief I have for Darci is guilt. When good things are happening to me and the life I have been able to live, not that it hasn't come with difficulties sometimes, but I have been so lucky overall.

She continued: 'Darci had a lot to live for, she had just passed her theory test, she was looking to get a little car, she said all she wanted to do was go to Starbucks and get a matcha and listen to her music, she worked as a cocktail waitress, which she loved.

'My biggest regret is not messaging her that night and saying, "Be careful, what are you taking?"'

Holly courageously opened up about her sister's death, describing the devastating loss of Darci, who died after taking the party drug MDMA during a night out at the Manchester nightclub.