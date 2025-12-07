Melissa McCarthy's weight loss reveal stuns 'SNL' viewers

Melissa McCarthy has reportedly lost nearly 95 lbs.

Melissa McCarthy stunned Saturday Night Live viewers this weekend with a massive weight loss transformation.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gilmore Girls alum dropped nearly 95 pounds ahead of her sixth turn as host on December 6. Appearing in a sleek black velvet jumpsuit, the 55-year-old actress and comedian immediately set social media buzzing as fans reacted to her dramatic transformation.

The audience erupted the moment she stepped onstage, and McCarthy dove right into her monologue with her signature mix of warmth and self-aware humour. “It is so great to be here hosting Saturday Night Live for the sixth time. Crazy,” she told the crowd.

Within minutes, X was filled with praise: “I'm really impressed by Melissa's weight loss progress,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “She Looks Fabulous!” Others declared, “Melissa McCarthy looks GOOD!!!! And remains the modern queen of physical comedy.”

The Bridesmaids actress revamped figure has inevitably reignited speculation about her method, particularly after Barbra Streisand’s viral question earlier this year — “did you take Ozempic?” — a comment Streisand quickly deleted. McCarthy didn’t take offense, later saying, “I think Barbra is a treasure — and I love her.”

The Little Mermaid star has long spoken openly about her fluctuating weight, joking she’s been “every size on the planet” and reflecting on past attempts from liquid diets to mindset shifts.