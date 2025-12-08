Gennifer Goodwin on her kids reaction to ‘Zootopia’

Gennifer Goodwin, who is the voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia franchise, revealed her children's take on the film.

Her sons Oliver , 11, and Hugo, 9, made their first public appearance during the London premiere of Zootopia 2.

During an upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Goodwin dished on her sons reaction to the film and how it made her a cool mom.

“They really felt like this is the first movie that I was able to like slip under the ‘mommy is an actress’ radar,” she shared.

Once Upon a Time actress added, “They didn’t even understand it was me for years… They really pitched to us that Zootopia is something that means so much to us as a family because it’s also their favourite, number one, it’s their favourite movie, though Judy Hopps is not their favourite character by the way.”

“So, now I’ve got cool points. I’ve won their love. I bribed them to come on the [press] tour,” she added.

The sequel follows, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are back as ZPD officers, tackling a new mystery involving Gary De'Snake, a mysterious snake seeking proof that his grandmother, Agnes, was the true creator of Zootopia's weather walls, not the Lynxley family who took the credit and exiled reptiles.

While there were many familiar characters, some new included Ke Huy Quan as Gary De’ Snake, Andy Samberg as Pawbert Lynxley and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song as Cattrick and Kitty Lynxley.

The film is now running in theatres.