Bianca Censori spotted in daring bodysuit as she pulls attention in LA

Bianca Censori turned heads during a rare outing in Los Angeles this week, wearing a bold sheer bodysuit and getting a parking ticket.

The 30-year-old designer, who is married to most the controversial rapper Kanye West, was seen on December 4 arriving at a dermatologist’s office.

The model wore a chocolate-colored sheer bodysuit with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thong-cut back, as she finished the look with matching tights, black boots and straight dark hair.

After her appointment at the derma, Bianca got a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot.

However, this was one of the beauty icon’s few public appearances in recent months, as she was last seen with her husband on November 6 at Los Angeles International Airport.

The sighting came after the Yeezy x GAP archive Instagram account posted photos of her in a layered sheer outfit, showing a new style for her.

The Heartless rapper’s wife also teased a new art project that excited her fans. Her Instagram posts promoted “BIO POP (THE ORIGIN) – SEOUL, KOREA DECEMBER 11TH/12TH 2025.”

Halcyon Magazine said that it will be a performance about “everyday movements and the meaning of the space called ‘home.’”

With her eye-catching outfit and new creative project, Bianca continued to attract attention.

Fans and media are watching closely as she mixes daring fashion with her art, keeping herself in the spotlight even when she rarely appears in public.