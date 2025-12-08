 
Geo News

Bianca Censori spotted in daring bodysuit as she pulls attention in LA

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori teases her new project on Instagram, sparking buzz online

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 08, 2025

Bianca Censori spotted in daring bodysuit as she pulls attention in LA
Bianca Censori spotted in daring bodysuit as she pulls attention in LA

Bianca Censori turned heads during a rare outing in Los Angeles this week, wearing a bold sheer bodysuit and getting a parking ticket.

The 30-year-old designer, who is married to most the controversial rapper Kanye West, was seen on December 4 arriving at a dermatologist’s office.

The model wore a chocolate-colored sheer bodysuit with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thong-cut back, as she finished the look with matching tights, black boots and straight dark hair.

After her appointment at the derma, Bianca got a ticket for parking in a handicapped spot.

Bianca Censori spotted in daring bodysuit as she pulls attention in LA

However, this was one of the beauty icon’s few public appearances in recent months, as she was last seen with her husband on November 6 at Los Angeles International Airport.

The sighting came after the Yeezy x GAP archive Instagram account posted photos of her in a layered sheer outfit, showing a new style for her.

The Heartless rapper’s wife also teased a new art project that excited her fans. Her Instagram posts promoted “BIO POP (THE ORIGIN) – SEOUL, KOREA DECEMBER 11TH/12TH 2025.”

Halcyon Magazine said that it will be a performance about “everyday movements and the meaning of the space called ‘home.’”

With her eye-catching outfit and new creative project, Bianca continued to attract attention. 

Fans and media are watching closely as she mixes daring fashion with her art, keeping herself in the spotlight even when she rarely appears in public.

More From Entertainment

David Corenswet faces backlash over ‘tone-deaf' comment
David Corenswet faces backlash over ‘tone-deaf' comment
Joe Jonas turns parallel parking fail into comedy gold video
Joe Jonas turns parallel parking fail into comedy gold
Sabrina Carpenter reveals truth behind surprise songs video
Sabrina Carpenter reveals truth behind surprise songs
Dwayne Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser for taking 'risk' on him with 'The Mummy Returns'
Dwayne Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser for taking 'risk' on him with 'The Mummy Returns'
Cynthia Erivo reacts to fifth Golden Globe nomination: 'Beautiful surprise'
Cynthia Erivo reacts to fifth Golden Globe nomination: 'Beautiful surprise'
Martin Scorsese daughter Francesca accepts being a ‘nepo' kid
Martin Scorsese daughter Francesca accepts being a ‘nepo' kid