Cardi B gets new piercings: ‘Loving the vibe'

Cardi B gets new body mods

Cardi B is expanding her piercing collection once again, and she’s letting fans watch every moment.

In a new Instagram video posted on Dec. 4, New York-based piercer Robbie of NYC Piercing shared a behind-the-scenes look as the Grammy winner got four new dermal piercings on her neck and lower back.

Cardi leaned forward in the chair, neck exposed, and checked in before the needle went in, “This one ain’t as bad as the back is it?”

Moments later, she let out a quick yelp. When it came time for the lower back piercings, she simply said, “Ow.”

Robbie captioned the BTS clip, “Fresh back dermal implants, and surface neck, nape piercing for @iamcardib, loving the vibe!”

The rapper, who shares kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 14 months, with ex Offset, is no stranger to bold body mods.

The new jewellery comes just weeks after she welcomed her fourth baby and first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Earlier this year, Cardi showed off a piercing in a place most wouldn’t expect, her bottom.

When some fans questioned if it was real, she posted a close-up photo and wrote, “Do I lie ?”

But not every piercing sticks around. She later revealed that pricey piece, worth $13,000, didn’t last long.

Pain and cost aside, Cardi B seems happy to keep expressing herself through body art, and this latest round proves she’s still “loving the vibe.”