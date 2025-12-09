Sabrina Carpenter reveals truth behind surprise songs

Sabrina Carpenter breaks down the tricky art of performing surprise songs.

While some fans might believe the singer is genuinely caught off guard because of the surprise song, the Espresso hitmaker revealed there’s always a bit of planning behind the magic.

On Monday, December 8, the Girl Meets World alum appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where the host asked, "Now, be honest. We talked about how it's hard to fake nonchalance. Do you think your audience actually thought you were surprised by the surprise song?"

“I mean... It'd be so terrible if I was like, yeah, they're idiots,” the Grammy winner said apologetically. “ it's not bad. I think it's like in the heat of the show, it's like Christmas. It's like magical.”

“It's sort of a surprise for me, but I have options of things that I've rehearsed and then I'm surprised by what the option is. That's good,” the Please Please Please chart topper explained, emphasising that a little preparation ensures the performance stays smooth without losing the element of spontaneity.

“So there's a little surprise. There's a little bit of honesty,” she added.

For the unversed, Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour features a "Spin the Bottle" segment where she randomly picks a surprise song to perform.

These often include covers or deep cuts, with fan favourites ranging from ABBA’s Mamma Mia and Sixpence None the Richer’s Kiss Me to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 and the 26-year-old pop star’s own hits like 15 Minutes.