Alien hybrids are living among humans, UFO whistleblower claims

UFO whistleblower and retired U.S. Air Force Major David Grusch has claimed that alien hybrids are living among humans on Earth and the U.S. government is fully aware of their presence.

Grusch said that President Trump was also “fully briefed” about the extraterrestrial life’s presence on Earth, adding, “He might soon become the most consequential leader in world history by disclosing what has been kept secret for years by the United States.

In an interview with Fox News, the retired USAF major, who currently serves as an advisor to Congress’s task force on UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), said, “The President and current administration are very well aware and knowledgeable about this subject.”

Grusch's claim comes amid the continuous denial from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), White House and U.S. military that they have made any contact with extraterrestrial life.

He didn’t have any physical evidence; however, the veteran stated that he had personally seen the intelligence reports, pictures on non-human bodies and all the data related to the subject held by the U.S. military.

The whistleblower claims that Trump, during his first term, was briefed about a certain alien race crossbreeding on Earth.

Grusch became a whistleblower while serving as an intelligence officer at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) after learning that several government entities had kept Congress in the dark on this subject.