LEGO Tintin Moon Rocket: Release date, price, features, full details

After years of anticipation from comic book enthusiasts, LEGO has officially added Tintin Moon Rocket to its Ideas collection, inspired by the beloved Belgian series.

The set consists of 1,283 pieces and is priced at $159.99.

The rocket mimics the iconic red-and-white chequered design from Herge’s classic adventures Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon.

There are six minifigures included in the set, i.e., Tintin, Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus, Thomson and Thomson.

They are all dressed in detailed space suits with helmets and oxygen tanks.

One of the most creative design elements is the hidden control room at the rocket’s top that enables builders to recreate the iconic moment when Tintin and his crew first saw the Earth from space.

The set is designed by Portugal-based fan designer Alexis Dos Santos, whose design submission amassed 10,000 votes and survived LEGO’s rigorous review process.

Along with Dos Santos, LEGO designers Ellen Bowley and Anthony Palmaro worked closely to refine the model while preserving the spirit.

Dos Santos said, “Creating the Tintin Moon Rocket has been an incredible journey. Recreating its curvature and connecting the three floors pushed my creativity. I hope the build sparks the same sense of imagination that inspired me.”

The LEGO Ideas Tintin Moon Rocket is set to launch on April 1, with pre-orders available now.