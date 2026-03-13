Prominent Catholic priest warns global crises could signal rise of Antichrist (Dajjal)

A prominent Catholic priest has warned that current geopolitical tensions are leading to a biblical prophecy, aligning with the conditions that, according to theologians, would lead to the rise of the Antichrist.

Antichrist is a significant figure in three major religions of the world: Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

In Christian theology, Antichrist is believed to be a powerful deceiver who will oppose Jesus Christ and lead many people away from the faith before the end of the world.

In Islamic theology, Al-Masih ad-Dajjal is believed to be a powerful deceiver who will falsely claim divinity, mislead many people, and spread corruption before being defeated by Isa (Jesus) near the end of times.

In Jewish belief, some traditions speak of Armilus, a tyrannical enemy who will oppose the true Messiah and persecute believers before the coming of the Jewish Messiah in the end times.

Father Chad Ripperger recently appeared on the Shawn Ryan Show and detailed the conditions aligning with situations described by earlier Church leaders.

He explained the prophecy, saying, the powerful deceiver would arrive at a time of widespread moral collapse, which he said has been underway for decades.

Ripperger said Antichrist would have to be able to rule the world and he won’t do it with governance but by controlling economies.

The Catholic priest insisted that such conditions may not be imminent but the current crises are creating circumstances that might result in the fulfillment of the prophecy.