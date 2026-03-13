 
Temple Israel West Bloomfield attack: What we know so far

Children and staff inside synagogue remained safe

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Temple Israel West Bloomfield attack: Security shoots suspect after synagogue ramming
Police rushed to the scene after a vehicle barged through the front entrance of a Jewish synagogue, Temple Israel, in West Bloomfield on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff Mark Bouchard, police responded to a call and reached the scene at approximately 12 p.m.

The sheriff gave preliminary information outside the building which came under attack. 

He said the attackers vehicle crashed through the front door into the Temple Israel building on 5725 Walnut Lake Road and went nearly 40 feet inside before stopping.

One security guard was struck by the vehicle while another security officer shot the driver. The injured guard was transported to the hospital for medical care.

Bouchard said, “No children or staff were injured during the attack.”

Police statement on Temple Israel attack:

Michigan State Police shared a statement on social media, writing, “We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response." 

The statement continued: "Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district.”

FBI responds to the Michigan synagogue attack: 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said the FBI personnel were also responding to the scene in Michigan “where a vehicle ramming and shooting situation” has arisen.

According to the Associated Press, the security personnel engaged the attacker in a gunfight and killed him. 

Police officials say all the children and staff have been evacuated and are accounted for.

Michigan governor reacts to the incident: 

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed heartbreak on the incident. She said: "I am tracking reports of an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfielf." 

Whitmer added: "Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

Aerial view of the Temple Israel building: 

Temple Israel is the largest Reform Jewish congregation in the U.S.

Following the attack, all Jewish organisations in Detroit have gone into lockout protocol.

The shooter’s motivations remain unclear and the incident is being investigated. 

