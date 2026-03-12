 
Old Dominion University shooting: Everything to know about campus tragedy

Gunman dead, two ROTC members critically injured in Old Dominion University shooting

Geo News Digital Desk
March 12, 2026

A gunman opened fire at Old Dominion University on Thursday morning, February 12, critically injuring two Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) members before being killed.

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. (local time) in Constant Hall, which houses the university’s College of Business.

Following the incident, the police surrounded the campus as students evacuated for safety.

Rescue officers rushed both victims to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition. According to the U.S. Army Cadet Command, the injured students were members of ODU’s ROTC program.

In a statement, the commander said: “We are deeply saddened by the active shooter incident.”

University officials confirmed that the gunman is deceased, though it is not confirmed how he died.

For the rest of the day, all classes and operations on the main campus were cancelled.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were assisting local law enforcement. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger also confirmed that she was continuously monitoring the situation and had mobilised state support. 

