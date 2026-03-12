How to skip unskippable YouTube TV ads: 5 tricks that still work

YouTube has rolled out 30-second unskippable advertisements for viewers on the platform’s official television.

Google confirmed this week that the “VRC Non-skip” ad format is applicable to users worldwide through Google Ads and Display and Video 360.

The 30-second spots are designed specifically for connected TV viewing, where the video-sharing company has created the biggest consumer base in recent years.

The company has also announced that the AI will strategically optimise between 6-second bumper ads, 15-second standard spots, and the new 20-second TV-only non-skippable formats, deciding which ad length to show based on audience and viewing context.

However, here are five methods that still work:

Browser Extensions

While using YouTube TV on desktop, ad blockers such as uBlock Origin, Adblock Plus, Adblock for YouTube and Total Adblock remain highly effective at blocking ads entirely. The extensions also enable users to skip ads automatically when they appear. Additionally, ads can automatically be blocked with the Brave Browser, which has a built-in capability to block ads while working seamlessly with YouTube.

The “Back-Forward” Trick

This helps users to skip ads when a pre-roll ad begins playing. To apply the trick, quickly click the browser’s back button, then immediately click forward again. This often tricks YouTube into loading the video without playing the ad. To make it successful, several attempts may be needed for longer ad breaks.

Report the Ad

While playing YouTube TV on smart TV and mobile devices, look for the small “I” icon or eye symbol in the corner of the ad. Click it and choose “stop seeing this ad”, then choose “return to video.” This usually helps to bypass the remaining ad. Although it only works for targeted ads.

Refresh and Reload

Simplifying and refreshing the page (click F5 on desktop) can sometimes bypass pre-roll entirely. On mobile browsers, switching to the “Desktop Site” model before loading YouTube can enable ad-blocker extensions to function.

Third-Party Apps

While playing YouTube TV on Android, install YouTube ReVanced. This is a modified version of the app that blocks all ads and even allows background playback. For iOS, alternative options like Firefox Focus can work.

Official Alternative

The most reliable option is to buy YouTube Premium Lite, which costs $8 monthly and removes ads across all devices.