Google winning AI race against OpenAI: Time spent on Gemini is higher than ChatGPT

Google vs OpenAI: Time spent on Gemini is higher than ChatGPT

The tech giants' race to ace in AI chatbots is undergoing significant change, as recent data indicates that Google is winning the AI race against ChatGPT, the seemingly more popular AI chatbot from OpenAI.

Data issued by Sensor Tower showed that the time spent on Gemini is higher than ChatGPT, largely driven by Gemini's growing user base that increased 30% between August and November, whereas ChatGPT's growth was only 6% during the same period.

User engagement metrics also highlighted Gemini's upper hand over ChatGPT, as Gemini users now spend an average of 11 minutes per day on the app, a remarkable 120% increase since March. In contrast, ChatGPT users have only seen a 6% increase in engagement, with usage declining by 10% from July to November.

This massive difference comes amid ChatGPT's wide-spanning stronghold with approximately 810 million monthly active users and a 55% market share. It has lost 3 percentage points, while Gemini has gained 3. This shift is substantial as it indicates fluctuations in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

Another key factor driving Gemini's momentum is its immensely viral image generation tool, Nano Banana, which has gained user attention, contributing to Gemini's impressive growth.

Gemini and Perplexity have reported year-over-year growth rates of 190% and 215%, respectively, which brings them closer to ChatGPT.

While ChatGPT remains the most widely used AI assistant, Gemini's growing user engagement suggests that once users try it, they are more captivated. This also serves as an indication that Gemini could be the leading AI chatbot in the near future.