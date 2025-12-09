Vin Diesel’s emotional tribute leaves fans in fear of Michael Caine death

Vin Diesel scared fans, making them momentarily think Michael Caine had passed away.

In an Instagram post he shared over the weekend, the Fast & Furious star honoured his friendship of over two decades with Cain, 92.

Alongside a never-before-seen snapshot of the duo, Vin, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, penned an emotional note for his close pal, which he concluded, writing, "You said I speak to the world, but Michael… you speak to eternity. I love you. Forever."

A brief wave of panic swept among the followers as, for a split second, they feared the 58-year-old actor was remembering his longtime friend after his death.

One admirer wrote after processing the situation, "This made me think he was dead."

Another added, “Bro you scared me for a second.”

A third commented, “Anyone else panic and google to make sure Sir Michael Caine was still alive ?”

While some fans expressed shock, others highlighted an important lesson and praised the younger actor's heartfelt gesture toward his older pal.

“People saying this made them think Sir Michael had passed says a lot about the care & affection we *dont* routinely show to those while they are with us," one wrote in the comment section.

A second emphasised, "Although this post scared me the same way it did others… I just want to point out that it’s because it’s not the 'norm' for most people to say these things when it really matters… while they’re still here with us."

In the heartfelt tribute, the Last Witch Hunter actor also spoke about how his co-star helped him navigate a dark period in his life, writing, "When we first met, I was drowning in a fame I never learned to carry. You taught me grace. Resolve."

He expressed gratitude towards the British actor for offering him emotional support following Paul Walker’s death to help him cope with the loss.

Vin also recalled a “powerful moment” during which the legend introduced him as his son in a room filled with prestigious personalities.

Is Michael Caine dead?

No, Michael Caine is not dead. Vin Diesel just penned an emotional tribute for him to honour their friendship.

Most recently the Guardians of the Galaxy voice star and Caine appeared on the red carpet together during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, where they warmly posed for pictures and Vin presented the veteran actor with his honouree prize.