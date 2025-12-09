 
Aurora Australis set to light up sky tonight: when, where to watch

Bureau of Meteorology confirms perfect conditions for Aurora Australis tonight

December 09, 2025

Australian skygazers are on alert as the powerful weather event “Aurora Australis” is set to light up the sky tonight in several parts of the country.

The dazzling spectacle comes a month after green and purple lights glowed across the sky.

The Bureau of Meteorology states that conditions will be suitable for Southern Lights to dazzle the Australian sky on December 9, 2025. 

The forecast regarding the rare phenomenon didn’t reveal the exact time and place when it could be observed.

Michael Brown, an Associate Professor of Astronomy and Physics at Monash University, said that skywatchers should keep an eye out during the hours after sunset, adding, “the show isn’t guaranteed; however, there’s a strong chance that a stunning display will be visible tonight.”

The Space Weather Prediction Center has shared an estimated best two-hour window to watch nature's spectacular show at different locations.

City estimated best two-hour window (local time)

City       Time 
Sydney 8:15 PM – 10:15 PM
Melbourne 8:40 PM – 10:40 PM
Hobart 9:10 PM – 11:10 PM
Adelaide 8:40 PM – 10:40 PM
Perth 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Brisbane 6:50 PM – 8:50 PM
Canberra 8:20 PM – 10:20 PM
 Darwin 6:45 PM – 8:45 PM 

Auroras are typically most active during the hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. 

