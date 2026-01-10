Birmingham witnesses world's first cyberpunk sky: Here's how it happens

Residents across Birmingham and the West Midlands were left awestruck as a vivid, neon-pink glow illuminated the snowy sky during Strom Goretti.

Various theories started buzzing after the pictures and videos went viral.

The truth, however, was surprisingly down-to-earth. Meteorologists confirmed that the source of the cyberpunk sky was bright pink LED glow lights at Birmingham Football Club’s St Andrew’s stadium.

According to BBC Weather's Simon King, the unique atmospheric conditions, i.e., thick cloud cover and falling snow, were described. This acted like a reflective canvas. He stated, “The sky became a little more reflective and showed a glow of street lighting, buildings, and even purple lights from football stadiums.”

The stadium’s light is used to maintain the pitch, which is amplified by the weather, casting an ethereal pink hue across the urban landscape. Similar effects have been noted elsewhere, including near Hull City’s MKM stadium.

While a dazzling sight provided a surreal backdrop to the severe winter weather, authorities warned of the storm’s aftermath, issuing over 100 flood warnings as snow began to melt across the UK.