Is Sky TV down? Downdetector maps show outages across UK

On the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, hundreds of thousands of Sky TV users have reported they are facing outage problems with the TV service on Saturday morning, January 10, 2026.

The data on the Downdetector site shows the number of reported outages spiking to almost 8,000 at around 7am on Saturday morning.

Outage complaints were reported by users across the UK, including in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

Internet traffic monitoring service site Downdetector has reported that about 79% of the outages are linked to the TV system, 11% to television streaming, and another 10% to Sky internet.

Is Sky TV down now?

Many Sky subscribers took to social media early this morning, January 10, 2026, to report sudden service outages.

A Sky representative issued advice for its customers on how to get their devices functional again following ‘technical issues,' saying, “We are aware of a technical issue that has impacted some Sky Q and Sky+ customers, causing a “no satellite signal” message to appear.

The spokesperson added, claiming the issue has now been resolved, "Impacted customers need to restart their devices to restore service.”

Troubleshooting steps for Sky customers

Some devices may still need a restart to work as a fix. Impacted customers should try these steps for troubleshooting:

Restart the main Sky Q box first, then restart any Sky Q mini boxes (Sky Q customers)

Turn off the box at the power for 30 seconds, then turn it back on (Sky+ customer)

What is Downdetector?

Downdetector is an online portal that allows users of popular services, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and many more, to report outages when they encounter trouble with the services.

For a standard policy, the site only flags an incident only when problem reports surge above the normal baseline for that time.