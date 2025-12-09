UK detects new hybrid Mpox strain in traveller from Asia

Health authorities in England have confirmed the detection of a new strain of Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) in a patient who had a travelling history of Asia.

Following the identification of the case, the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) declared that the strain is a genetic combination of two major types of the virus.

The new strain has elements of both “Clade Ib” and “Clade IIb.”

Clade Ib is a variant that locally spread in some European countries while Clade IIb drove the global outbreak in 2022.

As per UKHSA officials, the evolution of virus is normal and researchers are analysing the significance of recombination.

Dr. Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, stated, “Genomic testing has allowed us to detect this. Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease.”

Previously, no research has been found on this strain, however, experts believe existing vaccines should offer a high degree of protection.

What are symptoms of Mpox?

As described by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with Mpox usually get a rash that may be located on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or near genitals.

Doctors suggest that the incubation period is 3-17 days. Other symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

There are around 480,000 confirmed Mpox cases globally in 2025. Health officials recommend visiting a doctor as soon as anyone identifies these symptoms.