Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner romance conquers after family drama

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s love has seemingly triumphed over family drama.

Either the Dune star has eased Kris Jenner’s concerns about her youngest daughter's fortune, or she has relaxed her strict demands.

Whatever the conclusion is, the famous momager seemed to have given her seal of approval to Kylie and Timothée’s romance.

On Monday, December 8, the 70-year-old gave a not so subtle nod to the American-French actor by wearing merchandise for his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch could be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, arms outstretched, sporting a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket over a red dress.

"MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!" she captioned the image.

Before Kris was seen supporting her daughter’s beau, Kylie, 28, also sported the statement piece while attending the Yankees-Jays game with A Complete Unknown actor on Wednesday, October 8.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder kept her look casual, layering the jacket over a coordinating hoodie, while the 29-year-old Hollywood heart throb donned the same jacket during a promotional video for the film shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 7.

Kris’s open support for the Wonka lead comes after reports earlier this year suggested she had urged Kylie to sign a prenup before planning a potential wedding with the Oscar nominee.

“Kris needs to protect her daughter’s bank account,” an insider told Life & Style magazine.

While the mother of six reportedly hopes to feature a Kylie-Timothée wedding on the family reality show, she was cautious about allowing her daughter to make any financial decisions without safeguards.

Though Timothée's net worth of $25 million is substantial, it is a fraction of Kylie’s estimated fortune, which ranges between $700 million and $1 billion.

“Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an ironclad prenup,” explained a source.

Despite these financial considerations, it appears either Kris has softened her stance on the prenup, or Timothée has successfully earned her trust over time.

It is pertinent to note that while Kylie may have her heart set on marrying Timothée, no wedding plans have been announced yet.