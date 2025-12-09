Storm Bram: Met office issues amber alerts for life threatening conditions

Storm Bram brings damaging winds and torrential rains across the large parts of the UK prompting major “danger to life” alerts.

The Met Office issued “amber alerts” for wind and rain indicating 90mph gusts and rainfall exceeding 100mm in most affected regions.

The most hit regions are expected to be northwest Scotland, where an amber wind warning issued from 4:00 p.m. (local time).

Authorities cautioned the residents as there’s high possibilities of high structural damages, flying debris, and power cuts with disruption in transportation and ferry services.

For South Wales and Southwest England, an amber rain warning has also been issued where flooding is a major threat.

Risk of flying debris has also been issued for Northern Ireland citing “risk to life” damage.

Temporary flood defenses are being installed in coastal areas ahead of a predicted tidal surge.

Considering the situation, the Republic of Ireland has issued a Status Orange wind warning for all 26 counties.

With severe weather conditions, travel disruption is mounting. Loganair has warned of potential delays and cancellations at airports across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and western England, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Belfast City.

Road and rail closures are anticipated.

The storm will peak through Tuesday, December 9, afternoon and evening, gradually easing overnight.

Authorities urge the public to avoid travel in warning areas, secure loose objects, and follow official safety advice.