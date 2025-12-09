Australia's social media ban: Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to block teens on Dec 10

In a move sending the social media landscape into frenzy, Australia is set to set a precedent and become the first country to ban social media for teens, as the ban is set to take effect tomorrow, on December 10 (Wednesday).

Platforms slated for a ban on under-16s in Australia include Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, which are required to block more than a million accounts.

The Australian social media ban is expected to ignite a worldwide trend of social media regulations for kids.

From midnight (1300 GMT), 10 of the largest social platforms will block Australians aged under 16 or face fines of up to A$49.5 million (£26 million).

The law irked major technology companies and free speech advocates, while gaining praise from parents and child advocates.

The implementation of this ban follows a year of speculation about whether a country can restrict children's access to technology that is now integral to modern life.

This experiment is said to be under close observation by global lawmakers, frustrated by what they see as the tech giants' slow response to implementing effective measures to curb harm.

After it was revealed that Meta knowingly contributed to body image issues and suicidal thoughts among teenagers while publicly denying any link, governments from Denmark to Malaysia, as well as some U.S. states, are considering similar actions.

"While Australia is the first to adopt such restrictions, it is unlikely to be the last," said Tama Leaver, a professor of internet studies at Curtin University.

The eSafety Commissioner of Australia has commissioned Stanford University and 11 academics to analyse data on thousands of young Australians affected by the ban for at least two years, scrutinising its effects closely.