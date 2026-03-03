US B-1 Bombers join Operation Epic Fury against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that the country’s B1 bombers have joined the Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, CENTCOM said that B1 bombers were used to strike deep inside Iran.

The statement read: “Last night, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. As the President stated, ‘we're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground’.”

B-1B Lancers are part of the United States Air Force (USAF) strategic bomber fleet and unlike B-2 Spirit Bombers, the Lancers are not considered stealth jets.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the B1 Lancers can fly at supersonic speeds and carry up to 71,000 lbs pounds of bombs - more than any other U.S. bombers.

This marks a return of the B1 Lancers in the Middle East after two years. They were used to strike targets in Iraq and Syria in February 2024.

The jet was first used in Operation Desert Fox to support strikes against Iraq in 1998.