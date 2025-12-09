World's first entirely AI-generated reality TV show premieres on YouTube

World's first entirely AI geneted reality TV show premieres on YouTube

The world’s first-ever reality TV show created entirely using generative artificial intelligence (AI) has premiered on YouTube.

The AI-generated show Non-Player Combat features six contestants battling to survive on a deadly island, with its creator claiming that AIs featured in the show have real personalities and make autonomous decisions.

AiMation Studios said the show is not based on an AI generated script; instead, the contestants were trained on hundreds of pages of backstory and act accordingly.

CEO and founder of the studio Tom Paton said, “The AI-generated contestants feel more genuine than the average human reality TV contestant.”

The players’ personality is defined based on its backstory training as player no. 1, Travis Drake, is a former Navy SEAL and acts like it.

Similarly, Eliza Cole, another contestant, is a former muder convict who spent eight years in jail; she appears unpredictable and dangerous.

Paton said that the audience should not care if it’s AI or humans as long as the series entertains them. The first episode of the series already showcased intense struggles as players fight to survive.

The CEO added that the four-part series is budget friendly, costing 90 percent less than a similar length series with humans.

Non-Player Combat was created with a cost of $28,000 in less than two months, Forbes reported. It is available to stream online on YouTube and also on AiMation website.