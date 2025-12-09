Jimmy Kimmel celebrates contract extension with ABC months after suspension

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will continue to air for another year

Jimmy Kimmel Live! lives on, much to President Donald Trump’s dismay.

Jimmy Kimmel just secured a one-year extension of his contract with Disney-owned ABC, months after the late-night show got suspended for Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the President’s office pushing for the show to end.

The Emmy-winning talk show host confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, December 8, quipping, “I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!”

He also made the announcement toward the end of his opening monologue on Monday's episode, which featured guests Teyana Taylor, Quinta Brunson and more. After relentlessly mocking Trump’s hosting gig at the Kennedy Centre Honours the previous night, Kimmel had one last bit of bad news for the US President.

“The last thing I wanna do is to upset you during this sensitive time,” Kimmel said to Trump, “but I have one more bit of entertainment news to share, and that is that I have decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year,” he announced at the end of his monologue as roaring applause erupted from the audience.

Explaining his decision, he said, “I was giving a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family, and so to our audience here and at home, I’m honoured and humbled to be a part of your routine… It means a lot to me to have your attention – and to work with this great group of people for another year.”

The update comes after a turbulent stretch for the 58-year-old host. Earlier this year, ABC briefly pulled his show following a monologue that referenced Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, placing Kimmel squarely in the centre of the country’s political divide.

According to CNN, Disney always remained “hopeful” about Kimmel’s return, given his long-standing relationships with top executives and his enduring status as one of ABC’s most valuable personalities.

Trump has been vocally critical of Kimmel ever since the controversy erupted. He cheered the show’s suspension, calling the host “talentless,” mocking his ratings, and urging networks to cancel more late-night programs.

After ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Trump continued criticising the network and floated the idea of regulatory action, referring to ABC as “Fake News.”