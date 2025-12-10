Prince Harry hit with legal setback amid UK Home Office security review

Prince Harry was just beginning to sigh with relief after receiving good news from the UK when he was hit with a serious warning about his legal pursuits.

The Duke of Sussex finally has his security protocol under review by the UK Home Office for the first time in six years following his exit from the royal family. The police protection had just been one of the legal cases that Harry is fighting, he is also suing British tabloids for illicit extraction of information for their articles.

On Tuesday, Harry and six other high-profile claimants received a stark warning from the judges about major financial implications if the case doesn’t go their way. They have been involved in a £38m privacy case against DailyMail were told about the “consequences” of the case in a judgement by Judge David Cook and Mr Justice Nicklin, according to The Telegraph report.

The seven claimants were given “clearest possible understanding” could collectively face £14.1m cost if they lost the case to Associated Newspapers.

“If that means the individual claimants need to reassess their ATE [after the event insurance] cover, that can only be in their own best interests,” the ruling stated.

“It is particularly important that this issue is addressed at this point as substantial costs have already been incurred and the parties will soon be incurring more substantial costs in preparation for the trial next year.”

While the verdict for the police protection is expected to arrive next month, the case against DailyMail publishers will also be going to trial around the same time.