Iran, Egypt protest 'Pride Branding' of their World Cup match in Seattle

Iran and Egypt have protested the “irrational pride branding” associated with their FIFA World Cup 2026 match scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Local organizers suggest that the match will be held in support of LGBT community.

Organizers had previously planned to hold a pride-themed match coinciding with the city's Pride Weekend in late June; however, the FIFA World Cup draw shows that now Iran will face Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Iran’s Football Federation chief Mehdi Taj has slammed the decision, without specifying the branding, as an “irrational move in support of a certain group”.

Tehran plans to appeal to FIFA about the issue with sources suggesting a similar action from the Egyptian Football Association.

Homosexuality has been declared illegal in Iran and can be punished by death; however, Egypt doesn’t outlaw it but usually prosecute homosexuals using debauchery and public morals laws, resulting in long prison sentences.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The U.S. and Iran have no diplomatic relations since 1980 which may cause visa challenges for Iranian athletes.

Iran is drawn in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.