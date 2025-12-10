Comedian Andy Dick revived after apparent overdose on Hollywood street

Troubled comedian Andy Dick was revived by bystanders with the help of emergency overdose-reversal medication after he was found slumped over and unresponsive on a Hollywood street Tuesday afternoon, December 10.

As seen in the photos posted byTMZ, the 59-year-old pitched forward on cement stairs outside a building.

His glasses were lying on the ground, as several people rushed to his aid.

Reportedly, witnesses heard screams of “wake up” and a call for Narcan (a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses).

A bystander helped administer the life-saving drug and Dick regained consciousness.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed responding to a call for a 59-year-old male overdose victim at the location.

As per their official statement, the man was not transported to a hospital which is usually a common case when Narcan is successfully administered to the individual and no further care is required.

The comedian’s history includes several arrests for drug possession, indecent exposure, and sexual battery in 2022.

He was sentenced to jail time and ordered to register as a sex offender.