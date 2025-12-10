Call of Duty ends back-to-back Modern Warfare, Black Ops releases

Call of Duty has decided not to release back-to-back Modern Warfare or Black Ops games after negative feedback and concerning sales figures for the recently released Black Ops 7.

The decision comes after back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare in 2022 and 2023, and the Black Ops in 2024 and 2025 were not received well by gaming enthusiasts.

The Call of Duty team acknowledged the criticism and announced their decision via the official website, stating, “We will no longer do back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare or Black Ops games. The reasons are many, but the main one is to ensure we provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year.”

They continued, “We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental. While we aren’t sharing those plans today, we look forward to doing so when the time is right.”

The franchise has experienced a rough couple of years, but the company now pledges to deliver “precisely what our customers want and deserve”.

Black Ops 7, which debuted last month, saw a terrible reception as evident from its sales which went down by 63 percent as compared to Battlefield 6 in Europe.

The franchise says it is committed to “deliver and overdeliver on the customer expectations as we move forward”.