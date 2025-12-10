Ex-NFL star Quentin Jammer's stunning confession goes viral: Find out every detail here

The internet has become a place where speaking your mind can land you in controversy—and where trolling can inflict immense mental pressure.

Quentin Jammers’s straightforward tweet sparked a backlash simply for voicing his thoughts.

Former NFL star Quentin Jammer dropped a major bombshell by revealing that he had played a few NFL games while drunk.

Jammer’s post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral in no time and so far has been viewed by over 11 million users.

After Jammer’s post on X, a wave of criticism erupted on the platform, with the former NFL star stepping in and out of the heated backlash to offer clarifications.

Let's find out how all this buzz unfolded.

Quentin Jammer posted a “true story” on X, writing, “In 2011 I played completely s*** faced drunk in at least 8 games.”

As fans pressed for specifics, one quipped, "What was your drink while playing," the former cornerback responded, "Tequila or a good bourbon."

Another fan jumped in, asking how “close to the game” he was drinking, and Jammer’s reply stunned many netizens online: “Man I drank whole game and all the way home.”

Jammed confessed to keeping “2 tequila bottles in my bag” while at play.

In one exchange, he maintained, "I played well in all but 1 game."

In another, he described experiencing visual distortions "out there seeing s*** that wasn’t there” while on the field.

The former Charger also revealed that he has been sober for two years, after a fan wrote, “Hope you’re doing well.”

Jammer then fired back on X at critics who attacked him for opening up.

“Funny s*** abt this app. Ppl want u to engage and be real bbut as soon as u r here come the wanna be cool free thinkers to try and ruin my show!” he wrote.

Ex-NFL star Quentin Jammer's stunning confession goes viral: Find out every detail here

“It definitely makes me sad that people didn’t get the right message from his admission and instead took it as the player admitting to playing drunk,” Jammer added.

He also pointed to the mental stress football players deal with: “Football players deal with life problems also. Problems don’t care who you are or what you do. Damn sure don’t care abt the amt of money you make. I heal the way I wanna heal.”

Frustrated with the backlash, Jammer addressed his followers, saying, “prolly could have gotten the rest of the story outta me”, but decided, “I’ll die with it now!”

The 46-year-old Quentin Jammer had been the longtime Chargers shutdown corner and ex. No. 5 overall pick during his 12-year career.