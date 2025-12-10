Kate Middleton finally makes Harry, Meghan 2026 return possible

Princess Kate decides to be a bigger person and delights King Charles with the much-awaited family reunion he has been yearning for, especially during his cancer battle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the royal family might see a positive update as the future Queen has made a serious plan.

Catherine aims to begin her new year on a positive note with peace surrounding her. The Heat World claimed that the Princess of Wales could herself "reach out" to the Duchess of Sussex for a fresh start.

An insider said, "It’s not that Kate doesn’t still have resentment towards Meghan – she doesn’t trust her and has no plans to be close friends..."

However, the future Queen Consort wants to set an example for her husband, Prince William, to give a "reconciliation chance" to his estranged brother Harry. For that, Kate sets eyes on "finding some common ground" with Meghan.

"She's more than ready for the healing to begin with Meghan and knows someone has to make the first move. So, she's decided it might as well be her," the source added.

If Kate and Meghan come on the same page at least on peace talks, it will open a channel of communication for the Duke of Sussex within the royal family.

"This is as much for Kate's own peace of mind as it is for William's and Harry's. She knows she'll feel better when she's done what's right," the report stated.