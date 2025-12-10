Meghan Markle breaks silence as she fulfils ailing father's last wish

Meghan Markle reacts to media scrutiny over father's health crisis

Meghan Markle finally reacted to the media scrutiny and how they made it difficult to reach out to her ailing father, Thomas Markle.

Since the 81-year-old Thomas' leg amputation surgery, there were dozens of reports about the Duchess of Sussex sending a message to her dad in a Philippines hospital.

But, in conversation with the Mail on Sunday, Thomas denied that his daughter had made any contact as of now, sparking backlash aimed at Meghan.

Now, to end the back-to-back speculations, Meghan's spokesperson made the first urgent statement, criticising the Daily Mail's reporter for creating problems between the Duchess and her father.

As per the official response, "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.

"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

Fans took a sigh of relief as Meghan put differences aside and fulfilled the wish of his father by sending him a letter.

For the unversed, Thomas made an emotional plea to Meghan, urging her to reconcile with her and let him meet the little Sussexes, Archie and Lilibet, in his lifetime.