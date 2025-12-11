Jamie Lee Curtis will not be online for sometime now: ‘Digital detox'

Jamie Lee Curtis taking break from 'internet or social media'

Jamie Lee Curtis is pressing pause on the digital world as she heads into the holidays, sharing that she’s ready for a long break from screens and social media.

While speaking to E! News at the world premiere of Ella McCay on December 9, the 67-year-old actress revealed that she’s preparing for what she described as “a really long, yummy digital detox.”

Curtis explained that stepping back from online life has been on her mind for a while, and the end of the year felt like the right moment.

“I’m going to go digital detox and spend a little time without any internet or social media,” she said, calling it something she genuinely looks forward to.

She noted that much of her presence online has been tied to her professional life or supporting others, but now she feels the need to “take a little pause” and let go of the routine.

Her decision comes at a time when several countries are rethinking their relationship with social platforms, especially for young people.

Curtis said she’s “really thrilled” to see places like Denmark and Australia make bold moves, including Australia’s recent ban on social media for kids under 16.

“It's incredible that they're doing that,” she shared, adding that she supports these efforts “110 percent” and wants to lead by example.

Even without the constant online connection, Curtis made it clear she’ll always cheer on the people around her.

She said watching friends succeed fills her with so much joy that she can’t help but “scream for them.” For the actress, celebrating others never requires an internet signal.

As she steps away from the digital noise, Curtis seems focused on grounding herself, embracing quiet, and practicing what she preaches, a reminder that sometimes the healthiest thing anyone can do is unplug.