Taylor Swift hosts documentary premiere for loved ones: No Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce ignites debate after skipping on fiancée Taylor Swift’s screening event

Taylor Swift planned an advance screening of her soon-to-be released docuseries, Eras Tour: End of an Era, for her friends and family, but her fiancé Travis Kelce could not attend.

The 35-year-old pop superstar hosted the event on Tuesday, in New York City, where she was spotted arriving in a black turtleneck, a pleated miniskirt, and knee-high boots.

Addressing her audience, the Anti-Hero hitmaker said, “There’s a lot of magic and mystery that happens when something goes as well as this [tour] did.”

The crowd included the Eras Tour dancers, backup singers, choreographers, band members, styling team, famous media representatives Gayle King, Robin Roberts, Hoda Kotb, as well as parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift. However, her husband-to-be was shockingly not in attendance.

Several Swifties on X pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end should have joined the event, considering he has a big part in the documentary himself.

However, others noted that Kelce had a game on Sunday and would probably be practicing for his next game on December 14.