Sweeney Sweeney stands by Christy after Box Office struggle, awards snub

Sydney Sweeney is standing by her biopic Christy, even as the film struggles at the box office and was shut out of the 2026 Golden Globes.

The drama, centered on the life of boxing champion Christy Martin, has earned just $2 million on a $15 million budget.

Sweeney plays Martin through her rise in the ring and her fight for survival after her husband tried to kill her — a story the actress says mattered more than awards or commercial success.

On Instagram, Sweeney shared Sports Illustrated’s December cover featuring herself and Martin, writing, “This is the most important film I've ever made.”

She expanded on why the project is so personal to her: “Her story isn't just about boxing. It's about identity, survival, and the unimaginable strength it takes to reclaim your life after someone has taken everything from you.”

Sweeney also pointed to the ongoing relevance of Martin’s story, noting that “in the U.S., about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute.” She said that if the film reaches even one viewer who needs it, it will have made a difference.

Martin publicly voiced her support for Sweeney, praising the actress for her dedication. “Syd not only worked her a** off for this film, she worked her a** off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence,” she wrote. “She is my friend and ally!”

Though critics have highlighted Sweeney’s performance, Christy opened to just $1.3 million in the U.S. and Canada. Still, both Sweeney and Martin remain focused on the real-life impact of telling a story rooted in strength, survival and reclaiming power.