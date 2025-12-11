 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo leaves Hugh Jackman shocked with rare 'Wicked' confession

'Wicked' features Cynthia Erivo alongside Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

By
Asfa Munir
|

December 11, 2025

Wicked features Cynthia Erivo alongside Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey
'Wicked' features Cynthia Erivo alongside Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

Cynthia Erivo spoke about her Wicked experience in the latest interview with Hugh Jackman.

The duo sat down together for Variety’s Actors on Actors interview, where they discussed about their careers, experiences and popular projects.

During the chat, Erivo revealed that they rehearsed for Jon M. Chu’s musical for four months.

The confession was quite shocking for Hugh, who thought “that was heaven”. However, the actress thought that it was extremely “delightful”.

The Wolverine actor said that now he understands “why all those numbers are so seamless and amazing.”

He shared his experience of rehearsing for one of his films, which he thought was quite a lot.

“We had nine weeks for Les Miserables and I thought that was a lot. You guys had 16 weeks.”

Cynthia explained, “When we started it was costumes, it was rehearsal, it was choreography, songs the whole lot and we really had time to sort of like dig in and find out what the arc was because we knew we were shooting all of the, at once.”

She admitted that they had to invest this much time to really understand what they were working on.

All the hardwork paid off really well as Wicked is considered as one of the blockbusters of showbiz today.

It features Erivo with Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.

More From Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet causes stir with 'narcissist' remarks after viral speech
Timothee Chalamet causes stir with 'narcissist' remarks after viral speech
Harry Styles launches lawsuit inspired by David Beckham's $1billion victory
Harry Styles launches lawsuit inspired by David Beckham's $1billion victory
Jacob Elordi pushes back at paparazzi after crowded Paris encounter
Jacob Elordi pushes back at paparazzi after crowded Paris encounter
Simon Cowell exposes truth about weight loss jabs
Simon Cowell exposes truth about weight loss jabs
Sweeney Sweeney stands by 'Christy' after Box Office struggle, awards snub
Sweeney Sweeney stands by 'Christy' after Box Office struggle, awards snub
Taylor Swift hosts documentary premiere for loved ones: No Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift hosts documentary premiere for loved ones: No Travis Kelce?