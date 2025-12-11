Simon Cowell exposes truth about weight loss jabs

Simon Cowell's Netflix docuseries 'The Next Act' premiered on December 10

Simon Cowell set the record straight on one of the hottest topics in celebrity culture: weight loss injections.

In a recent interview tied to his Netflix docuseries The Next Act, the music mogul revealed that despite constant speculation, he has never turned to jabs like Ozempic or Wegovy to slim down.

“I’ve never been tempted, sorry,” Cowell insisted, dismissing rumors that his dramatic transformation was chemically assisted.

Instead he credits sheer discipline: a strict 1,000-calorie-a-day dies, hundreds of daily push-ups, and even four baths a day as part of his routine.

He has cut out sugar, dairy, red meat, and gluten, relying on intermittent fasting and occasional treat days to keep balance.

Cowell's comments came at a time when weight loss jabs dominate headlines, with celebrities and everyday users alike embracing them for rapid results.

His rejection of the trend positions him as an outlier in Hollywood.

Let's take a look at celebrities who have used Ozempic or similar GLP-1 weight loss drugs to slim down their figure.

Oprah Winfrey

She revealed she uses weight loss medication to avoid yo-yo dieting. It helps her manage long-term struggles with weight and maintain balance.

Elon Musk

Musk admitted on social media that he used Wegovy along with fasting to get his slimmed-down physique.

Jelly Roll

The singer has spoken candidly about using Ozempic to help with weight loss.

He emphasized how it gave him a chance to focus on health after years of struggle.

Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical actress said she used Ozempic briefly but stopped due to side effects.

Megan Trainor

Trainor admitted she tried Ozempic after pregnancy weight gain.

She discussed both the benefits as well as the challenges of using the drug.