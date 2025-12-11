Timothee Chalamet causes stir with 'narcissist' remarks after viral speech

Timothee Chalamet recently earned a Golden Globes nomination for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothee Chalamet is proud and loud about the hard work that he puts in his work, and his recent remarks left some fans unsettled.

The 29-year-old actor, whose new movie Marty Supreme was just released, sat down for an interview with Margaret Gardiner and called it his “best performance.”

The Beautiful Boy star told the host, “This is probably my best performance, you know, and it’s been, like, seven, eight years that I feel like I’ve been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances.”

Chalamet continued, “And it’s important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I’m bringing to these things — I don’t want people to take it for granted. I don’t want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level s---.”

The highly acclaimed actor’s confidence about his own work, however, seemed to rub fans the wrong way, who argued, “He’s doing a bit much… wait for the people to see it and give you acclaim before you tell them that they should be giving you acclaim.”

Another echoed, “This sounds less like confidence and more like someone daring Hollywood to raise its standards with him,” while a third wrote, “Ok, I was with him during his whole ‘pursuit of greatness’ speech, but now he’s just being a narcissist,” referring to Chalamet’s Screen Actors Guild Award acceptance speech.

Comparing him to Leonardo DiCaprio, an X user wrote, “like he needs to chill, leo dicaprio got his first oscar so late it became a meme, but you didn't hear him cry about it after titanic man. He should just have fun, people know you're a good actor bro.”

The conversation comes after the Call Me By Your Name actor was nominated for 2026 Golden Globe in the category Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme, and for Best Actor for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.