Harry Styles launches lawsuit inspired by David Beckham's $1billion victory

One Direction singer Harry Styles files case against counterfeiters

Harry Styles took a bold move filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in the United States inspired by David Beckham's $1billion victory.

Liam Payne's former bandmember launched the case against online vendors accused of selling fake versions of his merchandise, as per The Sun.

The action, brought by Merch Traffic LLC on behalf of Styles, claimed that the unauthorized sales erode the reputation and goodwill of the Harry Styles brand, which has become one of the most valuable names in music and fashion.

According to court documents, the lawsuit argued that counterfeit goods harm 'the widespread fame, outstanding reputation, and significant goodwill associated with the Harry Styles trademarks.'

The filing highlights how critical merchandise has become to Styles’ global brand identity, and how counterfeiters exploit his popularity by flooding platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy with knockoffs.

The recent move came in the wake of English former professional footballer's landmark $1 billion lawsuit against counterfeiters.

He set a precedent for celebrities protecting their commercial rights with Styles and other artists pursuing similar claims.

An insider to the outlet shared, "These artists do not want poor-quality rip- offs of their merch being sold because fans think it has come from them, when in fact it has come from some backstreet dealer cashing in on their name."

"The more success they have, the more likely they are to start properly stamping out these cowboys for good," the source added.