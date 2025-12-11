Taylor Swift drops surprise release amid docuseries countdown

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour documentary shines light on her journey towards global stardom

Taylor Swift is not letting fans’ excitement die down as they count down the days to her docuseries, Eras Tour: End of an Era’s release.

The 35-year-old pop superstar appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show to discuss the documentary on Wednesday, December 10, and hours later another bomb dropped on Swifties.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker shocked fans as they noticed Swift’s 2008 album, Fearless, popping up on YouTube and streaming sites as it was reuploaded.

Several fans joked about Swift being “so random” but others put their detective glasses on and began speculating about what it could be hinting at.

However, their nervousness was soon put to rest when one superfan wrote on X that the Grammy winner reissued the Fearless “to have the standard cover and ‘Speak Now’ to combine ‘Mine’ and ‘Mine (Pop Mix) on Spotify.”

While the Eras Tour performer did not officially address the reuploads, Swifties are happy to relive the original release, with Swift owning the rights this time, until they wait for the docuseries.