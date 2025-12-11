Khloé Kardashian embraces single life, says 'no' to dating again

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her single life — and she’s not interested in changing that anytime soon.

On the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, 41, confirmed she has been both single and celibate for four years. Asked by a producer if it had truly been that long since she was last intimate with someone, Kardashian thought back to her split from Tristan Thompson before their son Tatum was born.

“Yes, four years this December,” she said, joking that there are “cobwebs” after so much time without activity.

Her comments came after she laughed about the mic pack placement while getting wired up. “You know that the cord is literally up my p---, like the antenna, is like up my v****a,” she said. “I’ve never had anything down there in so many years….”

When asked if she misses romance after four years out of the dating scene, Kardashian didn’t hesitate. “F--- no,” she said. “I don’t think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don’t want it to.” She added a message for potential suitors: “Stay the f--- away from me.”

Kardashian said she doesn’t miss the highs of new love either. “When I’m thinking about love and I’m like, ‘Aw, I miss the butterflies’ — then I’m like, no I don’t… You’re all f------ nuts and all you guys do is add problems and drama and stress and tears.”

She has spoken openly on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land about her focus on her children, saying, “I’m not dating, I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids.”

Still, she told Jay Shetty she remains hopeful about the future. “I do believe in happily ever after… I’m always going to be that girl.”