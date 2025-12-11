Jamie Lee Curtis decides to step away from social media for holidays

Jamie Lee Curtis' Ella McCay is set to release on December 12

Jamie Lee Curtis has decided to take a break from the internet during the holiday season.

The 67-year-old, who was last seen in Freakier Friday along with Lindsay Lohan, has opened that she would like to distant herself from social media as she wants to spend some quality time while remaining offline.

While promoting her new film Ella McCay, she revealed, "I am about to take a really long, yummy digital detox.”

She told E! News, "I'm going to go digital detox and spend a little time without any internet or social media."

Jamie further reacted to the new law imposed in Australia regarding the social media ban on children under the age of 16.

While commenting in the matter, the True Lies actress said, "It's incredible that they're doing that. I support it 110 per cent, so I need to practice what I preach."

"I use it solely for my work and for supporting other people's work. But I need to take a little pause. So, I'm letting go of that at the end of the year."

Work wise, Curtis’ new film Ella McCay is slated to release on December 12. It also features Emma Mackey, Julie Kanver, Ayo Edebiri and Woody Harrelson.