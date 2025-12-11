Isla Fisher offers condolences on the death of 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author

Isla Fisher shares memorable picture to pay tribute to Sophie Kinsella

Isla Fisher has expressed her emotions following the tragic death of English author Sophie Kinsella.

The 49-year-old worked in a popular film titled Confessions of a Shopaholic; a story written by the late author. She played the role of Rebecca Bloomwood in the movie.

As a tribute, Isla took it to her Instagram to pay her condolences on Sophie’s passing.

Along with Kinsella’s picture, the Now You See Me star wrote, “Dear Sophie, you conjured Rebecca Bloomwood, a hilarious flawed dream of a comic character – and I was lucky enough to step into her shoes and speak your witty & brilliant words.”

Fisher confessed that she still considers the late 55-year-old writer as her hero.

“My daughters grew up being read your books and love them to this day. My heart is broken. You are still my hero, and I’m grateful for you,” added the Wedding Crashers actress.

She continued, “And though we won’t meet again, your light and magic lives on in your incredible characters.”

In another Instagram story, she shared the image of the film’s poster and wrote, “I’m so heartbroken that you are gone @sophiekinsellawriter.”

Sophie passed away on December 10 after fighting a long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.