Pamela Anderson explains her no makeup look, red hair transformation

Pamela Anderson opened up about secrets behind her 'no makeup' look and her dramatic shift from platinum blonde to copper red hair.

The 58-year-old revealed her bare-faced look is powered by her own skincare brand, Sonsie.

She relied on products like a tinted moisturiser and sugar-dipped rhubarb lip balm to achieve her natural glow.

"I have this new Adapt Cream. That's my miracle new cream," she explained in an interview with People, noting that its green tint helps neutralize redness for an even complexion.

She also talked about couple of different lip balms.

"One has more shimmer and one has a little less," she added.

For Anderson, the move away from heavy makeup has become a form of freedom.

“I didn’t realize people were going to resonate with it, which has been really nice, and it really suits my brand Sonsie too, which is about being true to yourself,” she revealed about her much-talked about look.

The Baywatch star also talked about her hair transformation which a deliberate departure from her iconic blonde.

While she often colors her hair herself with drugstore dyes, Anderson said she went professional for the copper shade because it was tied to a film role she is currently shooting.

The bold move has divided fans, but she insists it reflects her evolving identity.

"I'm not thinking about how I look. I'm creating a character and I'm kind of in transition," she explained.

"Sometimes I catch myself in the mirror and go 'Oh! Geez, who's that?' But isn't that so much fun? It's just great."

She quipped, "I feel like I've kind of cracked the code. I look like my Instagram photos!"