Taylor Swift gives befitting response to critics after 'Showgirl' success

Taylor Swift achieved chart-topping success with 'Life of a Showgirl' despite much criticism

Taylor Swift is immortal now, and the message she has for people wishing she would quit music and let other musicians enter the race, is that she doesn’t “want to.”

The 35-year-old pop superstar had a firm yet humourous response for haters, during her interview at the late-night show with Stephen Colbert.

While addressing the “haters,” Swift said, “there are corners where people are like ‘Give someone else a turn! Can't you just go away so we can talk about how good you WERE?' And like... I don't want to!" leaving the audience roaring with laughter.

The clip quickly went viral on social media – with fans showing their love for the Opalite hitmaker’s ability to throw shade.

A Swiftie wrote on X, “Taylor’s confidence is inspiring. Celebrating your own success unapologetically shows the world how much hard work really matters,” while another added, “she clocked the haters.”

A third chimed in, “exactly. Charts are not charity, they’re competition,” and “Well, if they are really that good, then they wont need anyone to step aside. Talents are talents,” explained another.

Swift received many such comments about other artists not being able to shine, because a release from the Eras Tour hitmaker would take over the charts before anyone else could gain visibility.