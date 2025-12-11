Jeff Garcia's cause of death revealed—here's every detail you need to know

The animation world is mourning the tragic loss of Jeff Garcia, the dynamic, high-energy satirist and voice-over artist who was a recognized face for bringing Sheen Estevaz to life in Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, who died at just age 50.

Garcia’s son, Jojo Garcia, confirmed the news in a statement posted on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt note on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Jeff Garcia’s cause of death revealed

Beyond the public light, Garcia had been battling severe health issues for a long time. Months earlier, he sustained a serious fall that caused him a brain aneurysm and significant head trauma.

The recovery was already arduous, but tragedy multiplied when he was later faced with a stroke.

Last month, he was hospitalized with pneumonia, although he recovered from it and was discharged, but his health deteriorated again.

On Monday, December 8, he was readmitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties. The following day, his condition worsened with a collapsed lung.

Doctors tried hard to stabilize him, but the damage from multiple medical emergencies had accumulated, as reported by TMZ.

Although no official medical report has been released yet, preliminary findings indicate that his death was caused by complications from a collapsed lung, following a series of serious health events, including a brain aneurysm, stroke, pneumonia, and respiratory failures.

Garcia kicked off his career in stand-up comedy in the early 1990s, rapidly earning a reputation for his electrifying stage energy.

Yet it was voice acting in animation that made him a legend—lending his unforgettable voice to beloved characters in films like Barnyard, Rio, and Happy Feet, cementing his place in family movie history for generations.