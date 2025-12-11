Like Australia, Denmark planning to ban social media for teens under 15

Just as Australia has enforced an unprecedented social media ban for teens under 16, Denmark is also gearing up to follow in the footsteps and implement similar restrictions.

The Danish government recently disclosed plans to ban social media access for internet users under 15, marking a significant move within the European Union to control social media use among younger individuals.

The law, currently a proposal, gained support from a coalition of governing and opposition parties. If approved, it could be enacted by mid-2026.

Although it would generally restrict access to those under 15, a reported possibility is that parents could be allowed to grant access to children aged 13 and older.

Despite existing regulations that prohibit children under 13 from signing up for most social media platforms, around 98% of Danish children under 13 have their own social media profiles. This disregard of the law highlights the challenges governments face in enforcing age restrictions.

Denmark’s Minister for Digital Affairs Caroline Stage stressed the need for protective measures, comparing the digital landscape to physical spaces where age restrictions are enforced. “In the digital world, we don’t have any bouncers, and we definitely need that,” she remarked.

A notable concern ahead of a social media ban in Denmark for under-15s is that students might lose touch with online friends if the ban is implemented, though some parents expressed support for the initiative.

To verify ages and ensure compliance with the new regulations, Denmark is planning to introduce a “digital evidence” app.

The move is in line with several countries, including Malaysia and Norway, considering similar restrictions on social media access for minors.