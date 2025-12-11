Adobe Photoshop now available for free inside ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the widely used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has incorporated Adobe Photoshop, making Adobe's most popular suite of editing tools available for free.

This remarkable integration allows ChatGPT users to get their hands on powerful creativity tools without needing prior knowledge of how they work.

All a user needs to perform a creative task is to describe their desired edits or creations using natural language, and the Adobe apps, now built into ChatGPT, will execute the tasks.

For those unversed, Photoshop is best known for image editing, while Adobe Express offers quick document creation with user-friendly templates. Meanwhile, Adobe Acrobat serves as the PDF manager and editor.

This collaboration allows users to upload images directly into ChatGPT and request specific edits.

What can you do with Photoshop inside ChatGPT?

For instance, you can upload an image and ask ChatGPT, "Convert this image to black and white using Photoshop." ChatGPT will process the request and present your desired output along with an Intensity slider for further adjustments.

You can keep on refining edits with additional adjustments until you get the desired result. Additional edits might look like: "Adjust the exposure on the image," which will prompt ChatGPT to display exposure sliders for fine-tuning.

Photoshop users can also apply effects by simply typing requests like "Add some effects to the image," and ChatGPT will showcase various Photoshop effects with adjustable sliders.

Adobe Acrobat offers PDF editing, letting you merge documents or make last-minute changes directly within ChatGPT.

This cross-platform functionality adds real editing and design workflows to ChatGPT's typical content generation capabilities, while boosting the popularity of both Adobe and OpenAI. This team-up paves the way for a future where ideas can be created and completed within the chatbot.