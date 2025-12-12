Tate McRae reacts to Taylor Swift remarks on 'Tit for Tat'

Tate McRae doubled down on the supportive message she received from Taylor Swift at a crucial moment in her career.

Her hit song Tit for Tat, a pop track widely interpreted as a response to her ex-boyfriend The Kid Laroi after their breakup, caught the attention of Swift, who offered glowing praise.

"I’m such a massive fan, and I adore her," the singer and dancer gushed during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "So when I pulled up my phone and saw that she had talked about it, it was one of the coolest moments ever. She is such an inspiration for me as a writer and, obviously, as a woman in the industry. For her to acknowledge that was really special."

Earlier the Cruel Summer hitmaker had praised Tit for Tat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling it a track that should be listened to "at full volume, over and over again."

Being a longtime Swiftie, the 22-year-old songstress took to social media to celebrate the moment, calling it the "coolest moment ever," at that time.

The breakup between McRae and Australian singer took place in June 2024, after dating rumours surfaced in January.

Fans speculated about the split when the STAY singer released A Cold Play, and Tit for Tat seemed to respond to him, sparking theories about the lyrics’ meaning.

The Canadian beauty addressed the dynamic between their music, saying, "But what I’ve had to realize is that he’s going to write songs and I’m going to write songs, and that’s our way of expressing ourselves. That’s our art, that’s our job. And once it’s out there, it’s not mine."

Interestingly, Swift herself is widely recognised for drawing inspiration for her music from her personal life with many of her hits interpreted by fans and critics as reflections on her past relationships.