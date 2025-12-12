Skydiver dangling 15,000 feet after parachute snags plane in terrifying viral video

A video of a skydiver has taken the internet by storm as he was left dangling 15,000 feet above the ground when his reserve parachute accidentally opened up early, forcing him out of the plane and wrapping around the aircraft’s left horizontal stabilizer.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) released the video of the incident which actually happened on September 20, 2025. The video shows the skydiver then cutting the cords connected to the parachute with his hook knife.

The parachuter managed to cut through the majority of the strings before free-falling. He then deployed the main parachute and was able to land successfully, sustaining only minor injuries, as per the ASTB.

The pilot also had an emergency parachute and was prepared to bail out if needed; however, descending from 2,500 feet, they assessed that they would be able to land without much problem.

The ATSB added that the incident occurred during a jump run over Tully Airport, in Far North Queensland.

In an interview with CNN, former special operations Navy SEAL Jimmy Hatch explained that accidents can happen in sky diving but the “fella” was “spot-on” with his hook knife, adding, “He knew exactly what he needed to do. This is what they train for.”

Hatch also praised the pilot for landing the plane safely with some of the reserve parachute still attached to it.